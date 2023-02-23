Sekesua Police station reopens three years after closure

He said tThe community lost many investment opportunities due to the closure of the police station

Sekesua Police station in Upper Manya Krobo district in the Eastern region is expected to be reopened today February 22, 2023 three years after the security facility was shut down and Police officers withdrawn on January 22, 2023.

Subsequently, Minister of Interior Ambrose Derry answering questions from the Member of Parliament for Upper Manya Krobo Bismark Tetteh Nyarko on the floor of Parliament explained that the closure was due to the deteriorating condition of the private facility which served as the police station and cells for inmates.



The Interior Minister said lives of personnel at the police station were at risk as a result. More so, the facility lacked toilet and bathroom, that, as soon as renovation work completes police personnel will be redeployed.



The MP Bismark Tetteh Nyarko through his share of the MPs common fund renovated the facility, created toilet and washroom,fixed ceiling fans, furnished with furniture and established other auxiliary offices needed in the police station.



The MP has also secured accommodation facility for the police officers.

He is excited that finally, police personnel are returning to the community to boost security to protect lives and properties.



“At that time we were not even receiving common fund, so with the help of the community I provided all the materials needed and lo and behold we have been able to renovate the place and Interior Minister has assigned police officers. Officially we will inaugurate the police station Wednesday, February 22, 2023. We will be having police in Sekesua and its environs to improve security. You know there is a market there and whole lot of social vices happen there so with the coming of the police security will be under control”.



Dademankye John Kumi commended the Member of Parliament Bismark Tetteh Nyarko for his commitment towards the reopening of the police station.



He said the community lost many investment opportunities due to the closure of the police station.