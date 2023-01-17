Sekondi High Court to rule on injunction against Apostle Boahen on February 14

File Photo

A Sekondi High Court has set 14th February 2023 to rule on an injunction application filed by one Kwame Badu Andor against the embattled chairman of the Christian Divine Church (CDC) Apostle Ebenezer Boahene and others to restrain them from the activities of the Church.

A little background to the matter reveals that after the demise of the founder and life patron of the church Prophet/Apostle John Taylor, the church decided along the line not to appoint permanent Chairmen/Overseers but to draft a constitution for the church to elect a Chairman/Overseer after every four years for a maximum of two terms for each Chairman/Overseer of which Apostle Boahen was one of the chief proponents for the church constitution and elections.



It is also captured in the church constitution that all Chairmen retire at age 65 but Apostle Boahen is 67, passed his retirement but still holding on to office.



According to sources, no Pastoral Council meeting and no Executive Council meetings have been held in the last five years under his watch.



There are also indications that Apostle Boahen had gone to court to acquire a consent judgment on behalf of the church which allows him to stay on as Chairman without the consent or knowledge of the Pastoral Council and the Trustees of the Church.



He is also alleged to have made this move with the support of his secretary John Brown, his friend John Nyanful, Dep. Chairman A. A. Agyeman and one junior pastor from Obuasi called Pastor Arthur.



Per the church constitution again, the general practice is that a maximum of one to two months period is used to organize elections but Apostle has a different game plan so he has spread the elections from one to two months to four years.

The breakdown is as follows; one year for Branch elections, another year for District elections, then the following year is Regional elections and lastly another year for the election of the Chairman.



This game plan is so structured in a way that will eliminate old executives so that he can introduce his own set of executives whom he can control and therefore hold the church by the scruff of the neck, the source disclosed.



A source pointed out that Pastor Boahen had even allegedly by-passed the Executive Council (made up of all Snr. Pastors, church Elders, Pastoral Council etc.) to appoint the General Secretary after every four years and had gone ahead to appoint his friend called Pastor Sam Awuah as the new General Secretary.



The source added that under the instructions of Apostle Boahen, Pastor Awuah also began to write letters to various branches to organize elections in breach of the church constitution which was vehemently refuted by the various branches.







