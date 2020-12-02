Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon gets support from AKOA Beverages

The 2020 Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon is fixed for Saturday, December 5, 2020

The first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has received support from the AKOA Beverages Ghana Limited – producers of Aqua Blue Mineral Water.

AKOA Beverages as part of their support for the event has donated 300 cartons of Aqua Mineral Water to the organisers for the competition.



Aqua Blue Mineral Water has become the official Water Sponsor for the 2020 Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, fixed for Saturday, December 5, 2020 from Sekondi Sports Stadium to Amanful covering 21 kilometers.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon is an initiative of Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited, under the auspices of the Western Region Coordinating Council.

Over 1,000 athletes from Ghana, Cote D’ Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Togo are expected to participate in the race.



The event is being sponsored by Africa World Airline (AWA), Halfan Ghana Limited, Cowbell, Lakeside Estate, GOIL, mybet.africa, Escort Security Services, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.