Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor warns traders who are back on walkways

Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Abdul Issah Mumin

Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Abdul Issah Mumin has warned that traders who have come onto the road and walkways to trade even though they have been allocated shops at the New makeshift Market will have their shops reallocated.

“Almost everyone has been given a shop or a shed inside the main areas. But what I have observed is that most of them have moved from their sheds and shops and have come onto the roads to trade because everyone is selling on the roads and they believe that is where they will catch the customers”.



He laments that the activities of these recalcitrant traders are causing a nuisance at the new market.



Trading activities are gradually picking up at the relocated site for traders at the Takoradi Market close to the Ahenfie Hotel.



The usually brisk atmosphere characteristic of a thriving market now greets buyers.



But the worrying trend is that all the streets including walkways have been taken over by traders making it difficult to move from one end of the market to the other.

Some of the traders still claim they have not been given shops and that is a reason why they are selling on the walkways.



But the Mayor insists they are not being truthful.



He maintained that a good number of the traders selling on the walkways are refusing to sell in their allocated shops.



He warns the empty shops will be reallocated.



“I believe in dialogue a lot before I take action. So, what we have started doing is that we have started cautioning them that whoever has been allocated a shop or a shed should make good use of that allocation or have him or herself to blame if it is reallocated.”