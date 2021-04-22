Sekondi-Takoradi mayor vows to crack down on increased crime

According to him, the situation requires more effort to clamp down on the activities of perpetrators

The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, has expressed grief concern about the recent surge in crime within the metropolis.

The situation, according to him, requires more effort in order to clamp down on the activities of the perpetrators, adding the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators are apprehended.



The mayor was speaking during the first Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the 8th Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly at Sekondi.



He further stated that every life matters and it is therefore crucial that in the quest to make the twin city the prime destination for investors, peace and security that have prevailed over the years are maintained.



Street lights and maintenance

Abdul Mumin Issah again hinted that the Assembly has made an official application to the Ministry of Energy for about 8,000 street bulbs, which when received would be distributed and installed at the various electoral areas in the metropolis at the Assembly’s cost.



He added that approximately 85 percent of street bulbs in the metropolis are functioning while the remaining 15 percent are off as a result of the constructions.



Abdul Mumin Issah also reaffirmed that the final non-negotiable date for relocation of traders at the Takoradi Market Circle is 10th May, 2021 and called on stakeholders to co-operate.