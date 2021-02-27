Sekondi-Takoradi residents react to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine

Ghana has taken delivery of its batch of the vaccine

Some residents within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have lauded efforts by the government to move in some quantities of the COVID-19 vaccines in Ghana.

The over 600,000 quantities of vaccines arrived on Wednesday amid a brief ceremony.



The Food and Drugs Authority and Ghana Health Service have come out to declare that the vaccines are safe.



In an interview with Mr. Benjamin Sena, a teacher, said he was shocked at the time frame used by scientists to develop the vaccines.



He prayed that the margin of error would not be that much to compromise efficacy.



Ms Ewurasi Koomson, a secretary, said though there were general fears that the vaccines would be ineffective, she was willing to take the vaccine.

Ms. Koomson said once the vaccine was meant to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, she would rather vaccinate than to be infected with the virus.



Mr. Gideon Ofosu, a NABCO trainee, said he would be on standby for some days before going for the vaccine.



Mr. Ofosu urged the government to assist local biochemists and other stakeholders to develop a country specific vaccine.



Mr Eric Yeboah, a student, was however indecisive on the vaccine.



For him, there could be something unsafe about it considering the information those in the Diaspora have been sharing on social media.

Mr Yeboah indicated that the vaccine's ability to make a person totally immune to the coronavirus was also questionable.



Mr Kelvin Otoo Ampong, an engineer, was skeptical about the efficacy of the vaccine.



He however indicated that there was the need for public education on the origin of the drug, how it would work and on what to expect when injected.



Mr Ampong called on the government to provide the needed logistics for more research to be conducted to enable the country to produce its own vaccines.