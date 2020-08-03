General News

Sekou replies Education Minister, defends his father's legacy in education

Sekou Nkrumah is the last born of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

The last born of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has once again defended his late father's legacy following an assertion made by the Education Minister few days ago at a ceremony in Accra.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh during a ceremony in Accra where a total of 100 busses were handled over to some Senior High Schools in the country; said that Akufo Addo's government has performed far better in the Education sector than all governments Ghana ever had including the government of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the nation's founder.



However, in reaction to the minister's claim, Sekou Nkrumah, the son of the nation's founder said he disagree with the minister's assertion and described the minister's comment as a joke.

Sekou further stated categorically clear in a social media post that his father's legacy in education can not be surpassed by the Akufo Addo administration and any other governments that Ghana had so far.





Source: Ghana Vanguard

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.