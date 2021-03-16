Sekyere Central NCCE intensifies public education on coronavirus vaccination

NCCE has intensified its public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 vaccination

The Sekyere Central District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has intensified its public sensitization campaign on COVID-19 vaccination.

The District Director of NCCE, Mr. Gordon Yeboah Opoku noted that the sensitization follows the conspiracy theories that have greeted the mass vaccination exercise.



With the support of his staff - Mr. Benefor Ofori (SCEO), Mrs. Georgina Amoako (CEO), and Mr. Samuel Heinz Tuffour-Bio (ACEO), the Commission visited some churches and communities along Kyebi, Atonsu and Kwarmang in the Nsuta-Kwarmang-Beposo Constituency to educate and sensitize the citizenry on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine.



Community members and congregants were made to understand that the vaccines are meant to help build their immune system especially the aged and those with underlined health issues in fighting the pandemic.

The team also advised them to forgo the notion that the vaccine when taken, could render a man impotent and woman barren.



They were advised to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even after taking the jabs to protect them from being exposed to the virus.