Sekyere Drobonso constituents yearning for my leadership – Duffuor Jr.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr

As aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Sekyere Drobonso, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II has said the constituents in the area are yearning for his leadership.

He disclosed this after a successful vetting and balloting ahead of the Parliamentary primaries on the 13th May 2023.



“The vetting was very smooth. I picked number 2 on the ballot paper which is divine selection because I’m Kwabena Duffuor II’’ he said.



According to Dr. c, the move to contest the primaries in the area was as a result of calls from the people of Sekyere Drobonso Constituency.



He added that the constituents are aware of the many years of his contribution to the party in the farming community.

“The People of the Sekyere Afram Plains have been crying for me for a long time. It’s been 12 years of hunger since we created the constituency, 12 years of hardship, 12 years of visionless leadership and it is time for one of their own to lead them,” he stressed.



Dr. Duffuor II also stated that he will mobilize the needed resources for the Constituency for the branches to work with.



“We don’t need an MP who is going to sit in Parliament and wait for the salary to come. The constituency needs a businessman who can take risks and make this happen. That’s what we need. The constituency is so far behind in terms of development that we don’t need a business as usual MP. We need someone who is passionate about the constituency who feels for the people he is leading.



“My polling station Chairman is here with me, and has been in the constituency since 2012. We have a teak plantation in the constituency, a factory that has employed people in the Sekyere Afram plains including delegates, and other members of the district. How can I be alien? There are people who were not even present during the 2020 general elections. They never campaigned for the party, they didn’t participate in any activity all of the sudden they are in the register but we leave that to God, God is the ultimate Judge,” he added.