0
Menu
News

Sekyere South Assembly gets new astroturf facility

Agona Sekyere Astroturf This was part of part of GNPC's community sports development programme

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: GNPC Foundation

As part of its community sports development programme, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has completed the construction and handing over of a new FIFA standard Artificial Turf for the people of Sekyere South in the Ashanti Region.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the facility, Madam Lubaabat Habib-Jawulaa, Head of the Environment & Social Amenities Unit at the GNPC Foundation, said the Management of the Corporation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, holds a firm belief in adopting holistic approaches to contributing to the development of communities.

“At GNPC, we recognize that sports and the development of sporting facilities in communities do not only provide young Ghanaians with an avenue to display their talents or sharpen them into becoming professionals, but also help in the development of their character; moulding them into responsible, disciplined members of society,” she added.

She further urged the District Assembly to ensure a high level of maintenance to preserve the pitch to last many years.

The Presiding Member of Sekyere South Assembly, Mr. Michael Opoku who represented the DCE, praised GNPC for its commitment to ensuring every Ghanaian, directly or indirectly, benefit from the country’s oil activities.



He pledged the community’s readiness to use the facility for its intended purpose.



Source: GNPC Foundation
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere