Sekyere South Assembly gets new astroturf facility

This was part of part of GNPC's community sports development programme

Source: GNPC Foundation

As part of its community sports development programme, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has completed the construction and handing over of a new FIFA standard Artificial Turf for the people of Sekyere South in the Ashanti Region.

At a brief ceremony to hand over the facility, Madam Lubaabat Habib-Jawulaa, Head of the Environment & Social Amenities Unit at the GNPC Foundation, said the Management of the Corporation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, holds a firm belief in adopting holistic approaches to contributing to the development of communities.



“At GNPC, we recognize that sports and the development of sporting facilities in communities do not only provide young Ghanaians with an avenue to display their talents or sharpen them into becoming professionals, but also help in the development of their character; moulding them into responsible, disciplined members of society,” she added.



She further urged the District Assembly to ensure a high level of maintenance to preserve the pitch to last many years.



The Presiding Member of Sekyere South Assembly, Mr. Michael Opoku who represented the DCE, praised GNPC for its commitment to ensuring every Ghanaian, directly or indirectly, benefit from the country’s oil activities.





He pledged the community’s readiness to use the facility for its intended purpose.







