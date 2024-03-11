Selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang is proof of your firm support for Affirmative Action – Victoria Hamah to Mahama

The Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women’s Advancement, Victoria Hamah

The Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women's Advancement (POWA), Victoria Hamah, has lauded former President John Dramani Mahama for selecting Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

Victoria Hamah said that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's nomination reflects a decisive political will to include women's representation in the highest echelon of Ghanaian politics.



This appointment, Victoria Hamah believes, is commendable and crucial in addressing the longstanding gender disparities in political leadership.



"The commitment of Prof Jane to avail herself to political leadership is commendable considering the turbulent nature of politics and the social, cultural and economic dynamics that undermine women's effective participation in politics.



"POWA asserts that the nomination of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will not translate to the general well-being of Ghanaian women if it is not linked to broader considerations of Affirmative Action.



"You have proven your firm support for Affrimative Actions and this is in cognizance with the philosophy of POWA that women's liberation struggles can only be achieved if it is related to broader questions of citizenship rights.

"POWA would like to appeal to His Excellency former President John Dramani Mahama to exercise a decisive political will to appoint a minimum of 30 per cent of women into ministerial and other high-level decision structures of government when he assumes the helm of power in 2025," she said in a post.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by women in politics, she commended Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for her commitment to political leadership despite the turbulent nature of the field and the various social, cultural, and economic barriers that often hinder women's effective participation.



However, Hamah emphasized that the nomination alone is not enough to ensure the general well-being of Ghanaian women.



She stressed that it must be accompanied by broader considerations of Affirmative Action.



POWA asserts that the struggles for women's liberation can only be truly achieved when linked to broader questions of citizenship rights.

In light of this, POWA has appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama to exercise decisive political will by committing to appointing a minimum of 30 percent of women into ministerial and other high-level decision-making structures of government when he assumes power in 2025.



Below is her post







NAY/AE