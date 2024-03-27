Selection of our running mate is causing division in the party – NPP Man

NPP flag

Kwesi Korang, the founder of Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, says the selection of the running mate for the party has divided, further deepening the cracks in the NPP.

His assertions contradict that of the campaign chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Botwe, who has refuted claims that the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is under pressure to select a running mate.



Kwesi Korang indicated that the presidential candidate is under pressure to select his running mate, and that is causing disunity within the party.



Botwe says the running mate for the NPP will be announced at the right time.



“We are not divided at all. There is no sign that we are divided.



"We have had successful polling station elections, successful electoral area elections, successful constituency elections, successful regional elections, successful national elections, and successful presidential elections.



"We are united. We will do it at the right time, and we will name the running mate. So far as I’m concerned, there is no contest for running mate,” Dan Botwe said.

But Kwesi Korang, in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, affirmed that there is currently a power struggle as to who becomes the running mate.



He said the Vice President is under pressure to settle on someone from the Ashanti Region.



This, he lamented, has depended on the cracks in the party, with everyone looking forward to being elected.



The situation he warned could affect the chances of the party if not well addressed.



To help solve the problem, he has suggested that the vice president look elsewhere in selecting his choice of running mate.



He advised him to avoid any politician who is based in Kumasi and known to have worked his political life in the region.

He also warned the party would lose the elections should the vice president select a politician from the region.



"Some people would be offended and bitter and refuse to support the party in campaigning in the 2024 elections. And so we have to tread cautiously.” he said.



Meanwhile, he has suggested that the choice of running mate should be someone with competence, the needed skills and dedication, and the ability to pull the numbers to help the NPP win.



“We need the numbers. We need 50 percent plus one vote. We went to win, so we want a running mate who will add value to the ticket and pull more votes that will make us win the elections. Who has the ability to add the numbers so we can win? That should be our focus as a party,” he added.