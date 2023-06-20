1
Self-acclaimed Evangelist jailed 18 months over false pretence, stealing

Court Garvel 610x400 File photo

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Kidisil Sampson, a 24- year-old self-acclaimed Evangelist, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for false pretence and stealing the property of Mbatim Lala, a farmer at Kpassa in the Nkwanta North district.

Kidisil pleaded guilty to the crime and was convicted accordingly after having sex with a Senior High School (SHS) girl under the pretext of casting out the evil spirit in her in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Lawrence Wiafi, told the court presided over by Joseph Evans Annan Okropa, that on June 5, the convict went to the farmer’s (Mbatim Lala) house at Kpassa to evangelise and in the process convinced him of delivering the complainant from some spiritual challenges.

The convict later requested the motorbike of the complainant to buy something from the town, which he obliged.

ASP Lawrence Wiafi said the convict never returned the motorbike and all efforts to trace his whereabouts proved futile.

He said the convict brought the motorbike from Kpassa to Nkwanta town, met the SHS girl of Nkwanta Community Day SHTS, and used the same modus operandum to lure the student to the place he was lodging for deliverance.

He narrated that the student then invited two of her colleagues to accompany her and in the house, the convict requested some privacy to enable him to attend to the victim, which they obliged to.

ASP Wiafi said a few minutes later they heard some unusual sound from the room, which was more than ordinary prayers with accompanying shouts from the victim asking the Evangelist to stop.

The two student escorts forcefully opened the door and saw the Evangelist having sexual intercourse with their colleague.

The students then reported the case to the Nkwanta Police with the motorbike owner also making a complaint against the convict.

The Prosecution said, on June 11, the convict was arrested by the Police and after investigations and prosecution was arraigned and convicted.

