Self-styled pastor allegedly burns fingers of a minor over missing money

File photo

A 17-year-old junior high school graduate is battling for his life after a man of God allegedly put his hand in a fire over a missing GH¢600.

The man of God allegedly smeared the hand of the minor with anointing oil before asking him to place it in a fire.



The victim’s mother, Madam Emelia Adutwumwaa, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his son was accused of stealing the money that belonged to her sister-in-law.



The minor, Osei Boadi, was asked to prove his innocence by the man of God.



The mother narrated that the sister-in-law Yaa Sarfoa accused her son of stealing her money and later contracted the man of God to intervene.



The man of God is said to have poured the anointing oil on the floor, lot with match sticks and asked the victim to put his hand in the fire and that if he was innocent, nothing would happen to him.

The mother further narrated that the boy did not experience anything for about 15 minutes and was asked to remove his hand from the fire.



But my son started complaining about pains in the evening, and his condition has worsened, she stated.



She also revealed that the pastor was detained by the Akyem Amantia Police but was released after the local Assemblyman intervened.



She lamented that the victim is currently in pain and that his condition has not improved.