Selling Bawumia to electorates is like convincing people that 'kokonte' is fried rice – Barker-Vormawor

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a lead contender in the NPP flagbearer race

#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, noted the difficulty of selling Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the next president of Ghana.

With President Nana Akufo-Addo’s constitutionally allowed two terms coming to an end in 2024, Ghana is expected to elect a new president with the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress in the lead as the frontrunners to the election.



While NDC seems likely to retain its 2020 presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, the NPP has a poll of potential candidates including the current vice president.



But a Facebook post made on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, compared the attempt to sell the vice president to voters to the arduous task of presenting a foreign rice recipe as a local staple food prepared with powdered cassava.



“Selling Bawumia to the electorate is like trying to convince people Kokonte is Fried rice,” the activist wrote.

On the NPP’s front, the lead contenders for the party’s flagbearership include the vice president, Minister for Trade and Industry John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and the party’s Member of Parliament for Assin North Kennedy Ohene Agyapong among others.



On the side of the NDC however, there is growing support for former President Mahama who is regarded as the presumptive flagbearer by some members of the party.



GA/FNOQ