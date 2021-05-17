Ghana needs Bawumia as president – Mike Oquaye

Prof Mike Oquaye and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rev. Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye, has held that for a solid future to be ensured for the good people of Ghana, Vice President Bawumia must be elected president.

He touted the life-changing policy initiatives of Dr. Bawumia as the engines that will see to the continuous growth and development of the economy.



When asked how he sees the future of Ghana under Bawumia, former Speaker Oquaye said “It would be fantastic if we are able to continue with this digitilization and automation, including ICT of Dr. Bawumia”



Professor Oquaye enumerated a number of innovative ideas which have helped stall revenue leakages at the country’s entry points.



The GPS Addressing System, Mobile Money Interoperability, Digitalization in renewing National Health Insurance, etc are some of the many technological advancements Vice President Bawumia has brought into the system.

In his submission, Professor Oquaye observed that the country cannot continue to implement the same policies and ideas which have not yielded much results.



Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization tools and methods are helping to rake in billions of cedis while eliminating the bureaucratic barriers in the system.



Professor Mike Oquaye gave this interview to Raymond Kumah’s Okyeman Television at his residence.