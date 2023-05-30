0
Selorm Dzramado to contest as independent candidate

Selorm Dramani Dzramado,

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: GNA

Selorm Dramani Dzramado, a political activist, has declared his intention to contest the Central Tongu parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

Dzramado announced his intention on Monday in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“I declare to run as an independent parliamentary candidate for Central Tongu in the upcoming 2024 general election after giving it enough thought and consulting with a wide range of people within and outside the constituency,” he said.

“As a selfless political activist who has consistently held governments accountable for 23 years, I have an exceptional understanding of the real challenges the residents of Central Tongu Constituency are facing as well as the effective solutions to those challenges.”

Dzramado said his leadership would be echoed in forward-thinking ideas and the ‘servant leadership’ principle, which prioritised the needs of the group over the interest of the individual.

“I shall soon articulate my vision and objectives for the residents of Central Tongu when I officially launch my campaign.”

