Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Queen Mother pay courtesy call on National Chief Imam

The meeting was to officially introduce themselves to the Islamic religious leaders

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse Nii Adotey Odaawulu and Queen Mother, Naa Adoley Onodziono over the weekend paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Greater Accra Hausa Chief and others.

The formal meeting, according to Nii Odaawulu I, was to officially introduce themselves to the religious leaders of the Islamic community as the newly installed Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother.



The Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother expressed appreciation to the National Chief Imam, the Greater Accra Hausa Chief, and all other chiefs that supported them during their installation.



The Akwashongtse, Queen Mother, and his entourage offered special prayers for long life and prosperity to the National Chief Imam as he celebrates his 102 birthday.



The National Chief Imam urged the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother to work in the interest of the people as leaders.



He called for Allah's blessings for the Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother as they work towards their new endeavor.

The Greater Accra Hausa Chief and his cabinet also received the Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother and assured them of his support to serve their people.



With Muslims all over the world observing the 30-day spiritual exercise of fasting and prayers, the Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother reiterated their call for Muslims to pray for Allah to heal the world of the pandemic which is causing havoc in many countries including Ghana.



They also asked for the Muslim Community to pray for Ghana’s leadership in order for peace to prevail at all times.



The Akwashongtse and the Queen Mother presented cartons of mineral water, Champaign and undisclosed amount of money to all the people they visited.



Nii Adotey Odaawulu I known in private life as Alhaji Sarki Issaka Nii Nertey Nettey and Naa Adoley Onodziono also known as Alaja Amudalatu Akweley Opare Addo Kundow Were on April 4, 2021, installed as the Akwashongtse (Chief Justice) and Queen Mother of Sempe Muslim Traditional Council in Accra.

Their installation ceremony was held at the residence of James Town Sempe Mantse and the Mankralo of Ga State, Nii Adote Otintor II.



The two acknowledged the oath of allegiance to the Sempe Mantse who is also the Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council Adote Otintor II.



They later visited the Palace Of Sariki Shukra and that of Weija Stool all in the name of thanking them for the kind gesture they exhibited during their coronation.