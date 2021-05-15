Sene West Basic schools get computers

The presentation was made by the Regional Minister

The government has presented some desktop HP computers and accessories to some basic schools in the Sene West District of Bono East Region to enhance teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Mr Kwasi Adu Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, made the presentation on Wednesday at Kwame Danso, through the Assembly and on behalf of Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitization.



He said the presentation was part of the government’s efforts to promote ICT as a modern tool for national development.



He said most countries today were accelerating socio-economic development on the back of knowledge and effective application of ICT.



There is, therefore, the need for the pupils and students to acquire ICT knowledge and skills to enable them to contribute to the country rapid economic growth, Mr Gyan added.



The Regional Minister said digitization was a necessity the Assembly must use as a tool to conduct its businesses, including customer service and to improve its internally-generated fund.

He said ICT was indispensable in all aspects of life and would help the Assembly to ensure efficient customer service delivery.



Mr Gyan entreated the staff of the Assembly and traditional authorities in the District to support the effective implementation of government policies and programmes for the progress of the district.



The Regional Minister appealed to the district’s traditional authorities to donate lands for agricultural purposes and other development agenda of the government.



Mr Issac Amankwaa, the Sene West District Director of Education, who received the computers on behalf of the schools, said they would greatly improve teaching and learning of ICT and assured of maintaining them well for the benefit of the pupils and students.



Nana Agyei Sarpong, the Benkumheme of Dwan Traditional Area, appealed to the government through the Regional Minister for the establishment of College of Education in the area as an opportunity to increase the population of teachers for the basic and senior high schools in both the Sene West and East Districts.