Senior High School student jailed for defiling Class Six pupil

A 23-year-old Senior High School (SHS) Form Two student, Seth Nayo, has been handed seven years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old Class Six pupil.

Nayo pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before the Jasikan Circuit Court presided over by Alfred Kwabena Asiedu and was subsequently convicted.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Vincent Kpodo, Prosecutor, said the complainant was the victim’s guardian while the victim was in Class 6.



He said the victim was fast asleep in her room alone when suddenly she felt someone covering her mouth, holding her neck, and having sexual intercourse with her on July 10, 2023, at about 1200 hours.



He said the convict then stood up from the victim and escaped leaving the victim to her fate.



ASP Kpodo said the victim went and informed a co-tenant, who was a witness in the case about the incident.

He said the witness also immediately informed the complainant about how the victim had earlier informed her about the incident.



ASP Kpodo said the complainant reported the case to the Jasikan Police, while a medical form was issued for the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination.



He said the report on the victim corroborated her story.



Asiedu, in sentencing the accused, said the student was a first-time offender and therefore attracted the minimum punishment in terms of defilement and to serve as a deterrent to other young people, who would want to engage in such acts.