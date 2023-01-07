8
Menu
News

Senior High Schools to reopen on January 10 - GES

Opoku Ware School.jpeg?resize=345%2C345&ssl=1 Signpost of Opoku Ware SHS | File photo

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on January 10, 2023.

This change is a result of the statutory holiday on Monday, January 9, 2023.

However, Junior High Schools (JHS) and other basic schools are reminded that reopening is still on January 10, 2023.

Hitherto this period, Senior High Schools were expected to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2022.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Ken Must Go MPs tricked me - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Related Articles: