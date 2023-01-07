Senior High Schools to reopen on January 10 - GES

Signpost of Opoku Ware SHS | File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on January 10, 2023.

This change is a result of the statutory holiday on Monday, January 9, 2023.



However, Junior High Schools (JHS) and other basic schools are reminded that reopening is still on January 10, 2023.

Hitherto this period, Senior High Schools were expected to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2022.