Senior High Schools to reopen on January 10 - GES

Sat, 7 Jan 2023 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on January 10, 2023.
This change is a result of the statutory holiday on Monday, January 9, 2023.
However, Junior High Schools (JHS) and other basic schools are reminded that reopening is still on January 10, 2023.
Hitherto this period, Senior High Schools were expected to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2022.
Source: www.mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Vandals secure injunction against UG’s decision to sack continuing students from hall
- Dr Eric Nkansah confirmed as Director General of GES despite stiff opposition
- UCC, UEW, UMAT agree to comply with 15% fees hike
- Oppong Nkrumah gives full scholarship to brilliant but needy student in his constituency
- Let’s encourage the speaking of our mother tongues -Dan Abodakpi
- Read all related articles