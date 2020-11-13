Senior High Schools to suspend academic work on December 4

Senior High School students

The Ghana Education Service has directed the heads of all Senior High Schools in Ghana to provide a break in academic work from Friday, December 4, 2020, to Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The GES made this announcement in a post on its Facebook page.



“Management has directed that all SHS schools should provide a break to academic work from Friday 4th Dec to Tuesday 8th Dec 2020. Students will return on Wednesday 9th December 2020,” GES stated.

The GES also directed authorities of the Senior High Schools to feed students who will want to stay on campus during the break period.



“Also note that though the schools will break on the 4th and return on 9th Dec, Management has directed all schools to feed students who will want to stay during the period. They are to continue to observe all the safety protocols put in place by the school.”