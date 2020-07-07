xxxxxxxxxxx

Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo tests positive for coronavirus

Ghana’s senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official announcement on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Speaking at a press conference, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the senior minister is doing well and receiving treatment.



“Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo has been informed that his sample taken has returned positive for COVID-19,” Oppong Nkrumah said.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since Saturday, July 4, 2020, been on self-isolation after coming close to someone who tested positive for Coronavirus.



