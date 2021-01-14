Senior Staff Association of public universities threatens strike action

The National Executive Council of the Association has endorsed the strike action

Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has threatened to embark on a strike action to press home their demand for improved conditions of service.

A statement signed by Mr Zakaria Mohammed, National Chairman of SSA and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said the strike action which would commence on January 21, this year, would be in response to the government’s failure to address concerns raised by members on their conditions of service.



The statement said the National Executive Council of the Association had endorsed the strike action.



It said the strike action had become imperative as a result of the Government's persistent failure to address issues raised by members in their previous engagements with the government.

Among the issues are, the non-payment of the Tier two Pension arrears of members, market premium and non-basic allowance, as well as the migration of Public Universities on to the Controller and Accountant General’s Payroll system.



Again, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had failed to engage them on their conditions of service.



According to the statement, all efforts made by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Association to engage stakeholders to address the concerns had proved futile, hence the strike action.