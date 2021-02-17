Senior Staff Association of universities are back to work - Baffuor-Awuah

Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah, Employment Minister-designate

The Employment Minister-designate, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah has stated that the Senior Staff Association of universities in Ghana are back to work after weeks of threatening to embark on a strike action if their needs are not met.

He made these claims while responding to questions asked at the Ministerial Vetting on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.



“I have a letter from the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana indicating that they have resumed work,” he said.



Responding to a question by the Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu on what assurance government gave them before they returned to the work, Mr. Baffuor-Awuahstated that

“We’ve gone back to the drawing board we are negotiating, so it is not a question of assurance, probably the best assurance is to tell them that, they will be given a fair hearing when they come to the negotiation table”.



Also touching on the subject of maternal leave of women in the public sectors, Mr Baffour-Awuah stated that “our ministry is one of the ministries which does a lot through consultation, one party hardly makes a decision on its own and often times some of these things are discussed at the tripartite level to get the buying in of all stakeholders”.