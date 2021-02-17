Senior Staff Association of universities are back to work - Baffuor-Awuah

The Employment Minister-designate, Ignatius Baffuor-Awuah has stated that the Senior Staff Association of universities in Ghana are back to work after weeks of threatening to embark on a strike action if their needs are not met.
He made these claims while responding to questions asked at the Ministerial Vetting on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
“I have a letter from the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana indicating that they have resumed work,” he said.
Responding to a question by the Minority leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu on what assurance government gave them before they returned to the work, Mr. Baffuor-Awuahstated that
“We’ve gone back to the drawing board we are negotiating, so it is not a question of assurance, probably the best assurance is to tell them that, they will be given a fair hearing when they come to the negotiation table”.
Also touching on the subject of maternal leave of women in the public sectors, Mr Baffour-Awuah stated that “our ministry is one of the ministries which does a lot through consultation, one party hardly makes a decision on its own and often times some of these things are discussed at the tripartite level to get the buying in of all stakeholders”.
- Official residence of Vice President not completed after 4 years; weeds take over compound
- ‘I will review existing frameworks concerning orphanages in the country’ – Adwoa Sarfo
- Gov’t working to regularize temporary staff of Data Protection Commission - Ursula Owusu
- President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit
- Ofori-Atta requests new date for his vetting
- Read all related articles