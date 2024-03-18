Senior police officer loses Supreme Court case involving high-value property fraud conspiracy

Gertrude Torkornoo is the Chief Justice of Ghana

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed an application filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Akolgo Yakubu Ayamga (a barrister and senior prosecutor of the Ghana Police Service), relating to a complex property fraud conspiracy case determined on October 25, 2022, by His Lordship Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere J of the High Court in Sekondi.

According to documents from the court, Ayamga instigated a High Court action seeking an eviction order for an upmarket beachfront property in Busua, in the Western Region, which he claimed to have bought from an ex-girlfriend (Ms Evelyn Korklu Laryea) of the legitimate owner of the property.



Ayamga was able to successfully transfer the legal ownership of the property into his name at the Lands Commission and then proceeded to the High Court for an order directing the Agona Nkwanta Police to evict the squatter from the property so he could enjoy his newly acquired property.



In the course of the High Court legal proceedings, the legitimate owner of the property was notified of the sale and court action of Ayamga by a Good Samaritan.



The owner joined the court case as an interested party and informed the court that no Power of Attorney had ever been donated to Evelyn Korklu Laryea (the ex-girlfriend) for the sale of the property.



The legitimate owner was able to convince the High Court beyond reasonable doubt by way of clear immigration history, that he was not physically in Ghana when the Power of Attorney in question was signed in Accra.

The legitimate owner opined that the sale and all documents used were fraudulent.



When the immigration evidence came to light, Ayamga is said to have changed his story and now claimed that the owner had signed the Power of Attorney from overseas and sent it to Evelyn Korklu Laryea by email. The law is specific that anyone donating a Power of Attorney must do so only before a court officer authorized to do so.



The High Court requested Akolgo Ayamga to provide evidence of his payment made for the property by way of a bank payment confirmation, or another electronic payment but he was unable to do so.



Evelyn Laryea was also not able to provide the court with payment evidence to the owner of the property. They had given entirely conflicting accounts of the circumstances leading to the property sale and accordingly, the High Court nullified the sale based on the evidence of fraud before it and ordered that the Ghana Lands Commission reverts the ownership to the legitimate owner.



Ayamga was represented in the High Court case by Dr. Justice Srem-Sai of Praetorium Solicitors in Accra whereas the legitimate owner was represented by Mr Constantine K M Kudzedzi of Cann, Quarshie & Co in Takoradi.

Ayamga appealed the High Court judgement at the Supreme Court of Ghana as a litigant in person and a hearing fixed on November 14, 2023, resulted in the case getting dismissed and the cost being awarded to the legitimate owner.



Ayamga then returned to the Supreme Court on February 8, 2024, for a review application concerning the dismissal order by the Supreme Court and it was again determined that the decision of November 14, 2023, would not change.



