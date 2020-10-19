Senior staff of KNUST join strike over market premium, tier-two pension arrears

According to the university staff, all efforts to retrieve their monies have proven futile

The Senior Staff Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has joined its colleagues in other public universities to strike over poor conditions of service.

According to the President of the KNUST Senior Staff Association, Mr George Ansong, out of their ten-year tier-two pension arrears, the government has released only three years to the fund managers.



He insists the government release “every pesewa” to the fund managers”.



Additionally, he said they also qualify for the market premium.



Members of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG) began the strike today, Monday, 19 October 2020, over the government’s failure to pay their market premium and second-tier pension arrears dating back between 2010 and 2016.



Numbering about 4,500 in all public universities, the senior staff say their efforts to get their money, including a 21-day ultimatum they gave to the government through the Ministry of Education last month, proved futile hence their decision to embark on the strike.



Speaking to journalists, National President of the Association, Mr Abdul Majid, said: “We’ve tried on several occasions to draw the governments attention through appropriate agencies such as the Ministry of Education, National Council for Tertiary Education to unfavourable policies responsible for the deteriorating condition of service of senior staff.

“These include study leave with pay, appointments and promotions, medical care for staff and their dependents etc. All attempts by the national leadership to get the government to address the above-stated concerns have proved futile.



“Pursuant to the ultimatum which was copied to the National Labour Commission and the government insensitivity to our plight, we hereby declare withdrawal of our services with effect from Monday, 19 October 2020.



“All members of the Senior Staff Association Universities of Ghana are required to lay down their tools and hoist red flags across all campuses.”



There is no scientific formula to determine when one should be given that market premium. We have tried to engage the Minister on this but he has been avoiding us.”



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) is attempting to use the court to stop the strike, which it sees as “illegal”.