Senior staff of UG to strike from October 19

The University of Ghana Senior Staff Association has announced it will lay down its tools effective Monday, 19 October 2020.

The association’s decision follows what it refers to as the “government’s insensitivity” to the plight of its members.



Addressing the media in Accra on Friday, October 16, 2020, the association noted that all efforts to draw the government’s attention to their plight has not yielded results.



The National Chairman of the Association, Abdul-Majeed Yussif, said: “This development has traumatised our retired colleagues”.



“We have also tried on several occasions to draw the government’s attention through appropriate agencies such as the Ministry of Education, National Council for Tertiary Education, to unfavourable policies responsible for the deteriorating conditions of service senior staff medical staff.

“These include study leave with pay, appointments and promotions, medical care for staff and their dependents, etc.”



He said: “All attempts by the national leadership to get the government to address the above stated concerns have proved futile”.



“Pursuant to the ultimatum which was copied to the National Labour Commission and the government’s insensitivity to our plight, we hereby declare a withdrawal of our services with effect from Monday, 19 October 2020.”



The group urged all its members to lay down their tools and hoist red flags.