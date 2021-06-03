Senior staff of Universities of Ghana extend strike action

University of Ghana Legon

Senior staff of the various public universities in Ghana have announced an extension of their industrial action.

According to a statement issued on Thursday June 3, this is necessitated by government feet-dragging and lackadaisical attitude which the staff say is contrary to the anticipated and speedy resolution of “our demands which have lasted for nearly three years without end in sight.”



The statement said “In furtherance to our current industrial strike in motion, the national executive council (NEC) of the Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana (SSAUoG), hereby directs our members working in the following sectors in public universities in Ghana to completely lay down their tools with immediate effect until further notice;



“Hospitals and clinics, Fire service, Basic schools, Anatomy departments



“We further entreat various universities task force as establish by NEC, to enforce strict adherence and total compliance to the directives.”



It added “As much as we regret the dire consequences of this latest action, we sincerely believe government is well placed to immediately arrest the situation by doing the needful to avert the consequence this will have on parents, students and tertiary education in Ghana, if only education is regarded as one of the best legacies a serious country can bequeath to its citizenry.