Senior universities' staff call off strike

SSA-UoG have called off their strike

The National Executive Council of Senior Staff Association- Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) has announced the suspension of its industrial strike action, which was declared on 21st January 2021.

This has become imperative as a result of your interlocutory injunction secured and served on us, and also after broad and constructive consultations with our legal team.



In a letter signed by its National Chairman, Zakaria Mohammed and addressed to the National Labour Commission on 9 February 2021 stated that the suspended strike “has become imperative as a result of your interlocutory injunction secured and served on us, and also after broad and constructive consultations with our legal team”.



“Notwithstanding that, we will continue to engage faithfully with government and other relevant stakeholders in our fight for justice and fairness in the payment of our Tier2 pension contribution arrears and the award of market premium and non-basic allowance to our Union members.



SSA-UoG therefore asked its members to resume work tomorrow Wednesday, 10 February 2021 “without further delay”.

It will be recalled that the National Labour Commission secured a 10-day court injunction against the ongoing strike by the Senior Staff Association, Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) on 3 February 2021.



The court ordered SSA-UoG "to comply with the directive of the National Labour Commission issued on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 and call off the industrial strike action".



Prior to that, the National Labour Commission haddirected Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) to immediately call off their strike and return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, 27 January 2021.



They however, did not heed to the directive.