Senior university staff to resume strike on May 18

NEC has said all efforts to engage with relevant stakeholders to address concerns have failed

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Senior Staff Association- Universities of Ghana has served notice it will resume an industrial strike on 18 May 2021.

A letter addressed to the National Labour Commission on 7 May 2021 indicated that the industrial strike is “as a result of government's decision to flout the NLC 31st March 2021 deadline directives”.



By the said deadline, the SSA-UoG expected the concerns they raised prior to its 21 January 2021 strike, to be addressed.



The letter cited non-payment of tier-2 pension arrears, market premium and non-basic allowance and migration of Public universities on to the Controller and Accountant General payroll system as some of their concerns.

They also mentioned failure by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to engage them on their conditions of service as another concern.



According to the letter, “all efforts to engage with relevant stakeholders to address our concerns have not yielded any fruit”.