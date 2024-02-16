Senyo Hosi advocates clear, strategic policy framework for maritime governance in Africa

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi

Finance and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi, has urged Ghana and other coastal states in Africa to pay greater attention to securing and utilizing marine resources as part of their overall development strategies.

He was speaking as the guest of honour at start of a training programme in Maritime Security and Governance at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Accra.



He pointed out that besides the traditional oil and fishing industries, the sea offers a lot of resources and advantages that should be exploited for economic development.



"Our territorial waters host many sensitive infrastructure and resources that are key to our socio-economic viability. This makes the safety and security of our marine domain a matter of optimum concern for policymaking.”



“It is therefore important to emphasize that the efficient and effective management of the maritime sector of a country is a way of protecting her maritime resources and interests,” he stated.



“To this end, systematic and focused as well as effective management and control of this important domain should involve several activities which fit into the categories of [the] management of Marine Resources, including minerals and ecological resources, maintenance of law and order at sea, consisting of prevention of illegal activities [and] the safety of navigation and transit through the exclusive economic zone, safety of lives and property at sea, [and the] protection and preservation of the marine environment,” he added.

He urged the participants to put what they learn from the course to good use to benefit the coastal states in West Africa.



“Your certificates will at best reflect your potential and not your competence,” Mr. Hosi said. “It is your translation of your learnings into impactful service to our respective countries that will bring real meaning to [participating in the course]. Please learn to know and learn to impact and not just for a promotion or certificate. Our countries need you to be instruments of impact.”



The maritime security and governane workshop is one of the modules under the Ghana Armed Forces and Staff College’s Master of Science (MSc) in Defence and International Politics (MDIP), Senior Staff Course. Ninety-eight (98) officers and students from 17 African countries are currently taking the course.



Present at the ceremony included the Acting Commandant, GAFCSC, Brigadier General Seidu Abass; Acting Assistant Commandant, Colonel William Kwabiah; Chief Coordinator, Col Maxwell Mantey, Directors, Chief Instructors, Senior Research Fellows, Directing Staff, and representatives from selected maritime stakeholders in Ghana.