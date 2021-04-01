Senyo Hosi calls on gov’t to properly celebrate team behind GIDC project

Senyo Hosi, Managing Trustee, Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Managing Trustee of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, Senyo Hosi has requested that the government acknowledges and properly celebrates the team that worked tirelessly to complete the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC).

He expressed to Sefah-Danquah on eTV Ghana’s Fact Sheet show about his gratitude to the Vice-President for the citations that he signed on behalf of the state to the team. Nevertheless, he noted that it is very disappointing that the government has not celebrated these people enough.



Senyo disclosed how his team fully dedicated themselves and were passionate about completing the project as soon as possible, with some traveling long distances from home, old people around ages 60-70 leaving the site very late at night and even senior professionals and graduates abandoning their businesses just to come and lend a hand.



He declared that, “These were great people and I’d doff my hat to them any day. I think they’re the heroes of our time. These guys are special and what they have achieved is unbelievable. Delivering that project, everybody in this country was scared of stepping out.

“A number of them could not even step in their homes because their wives were scared that they would bring the Coronavirus home. It was at the time when Covid was so serious. Having Covid was such an abomination and you easily get stereotyped and marginalized but these people sacrificed their lives to do this for the good of humanity. These people are the heroes of my time”.



Senyo disclosed not finishing the GIDC project was never an option to him, because he believes that the lives that were at stake were no less important than his or his team’s, hence he always reminded them that with every day that they delayed, they threw a life away. “The bigger goal of saving lives really kept the team alive and gave them something to fight for”.