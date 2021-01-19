Senyo Hosi ‘dresses down’ Oppong Nkrumah for calling Ghanaian public ‘reckless’

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, 'caretaker' Information Minister

Member of the Economic Management Team representing the interests of Bulk Distributing Companies (BDCs) Senyo Hosi has taken a swipe at caretaker Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for calling Ghanaians “reckless” for non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Readers of MyNewsGh.com will recall that at a press briefing in Accra, the Minister called on Ghanaians public not be reckless in observing the protocols.



He called on the media to, in his words: “caution the general public not to take solace in the improving results to be reckless. We want to ask you to caution the general public not to use the improving recovery numbers and the declining active case numbers as a reason to be reckless.



“The conversation we have had from the very beginning about the preventive etiquette of being careful; washing hands, using sanitisers, wearing the masks to ensure that you don’t even become part of the positive numbers in the first place before we look forward to your recovery remains,” Mr Oppong Nkrumah stressed.



But Senyo Hosi believes the reckless bunch is the government that failed to show leadership and threw the protocols out of the window.

“The problem we have right now is the government. I think people should start taking responsibility. There is a reason why we put people in the public office we expect leadership from parliament. The last person we should start calling reckless is the public and I heard Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and I found it very very unfortunate that he sitting where he is, is trying to call the general Ghanaian public reckless. Don’t go there” he warned.



According to him, the politicians showed the way by disregarding various protocols and holding rallies and parties at Twitch and Sandbox among others forgetting that the public “learn by them. We get guided by them”



He warned the government to show leadership and stop calling the public reckless.