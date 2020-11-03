Senyo Hosi ‘punches’ stakeholders for neglecting NCCE

C.E.O for the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi has lashed out at stakeholders for not providing the NCCE with enough funds to fulfill its mandate.

To him, the commission which is supposed to play the critical role of national public education especially during this election period has been left to its fate.



Speaking at the launch of a survey presented by the Commission, Mr. Hosi expressed his utmost disappointment in the fact that the Ghanaian entity has been left for foreigners to fund.



This according to him, is detestable adding that the country needs to take charge of its own.



“Unfortunately from the budget we have seen and provisions that have been made, there are challenges with the contributions that as a country we have made to the NCCE and I think that must change. We can’t have an NCCE that is so underfunded. Funds are not released on time for it to drive the programmes that can shape right the fabric of our society. We cannot sustain our country, we cannot drive and dive our country into a strong citizenry and that is the responsibility of the NCCE. In our cooperate institutions, it is easy for us to support all kinds of programs. We shouldn’t be waiting for an AU or any foreign donor to come and fund effectively one of the custodians of the fabric of our society,” he said.

Meanwhile, checks by CSO’s reveal that the commission hardly received its total budgetary allocation since 2009 while it also lacked basic tools and equipment such as public address systems, for effective advocacy and public education.



This was disclosed by Sixty Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) who called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, retool the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) with the necessary funds and logistics to enable it to play the critical role of national public education, particularly on the COVID-19 pandemic.



