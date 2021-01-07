Sequence of dramatic events during the Inauguration of the 8th parliament

Some interesting scenes captured during the formation of the 8th Parliament

It was an exciting scene to behold when what was meant to be a peaceful inauguration process was marred with a whole lot of drama from both sides in parliament.

From kicking of ballot boxes to the throwing of punches, GhanaWeb brings you in a sequential order interesting scenes from parliament following the dissolution of the 7th parliament.



Below is a sequential arrangement of chaos reported during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament



NDC MP’s occupation of majority seats



Earlier, the NDC Minority MPs occupied the right side of Parliament, which was meant for the Majority NPP side.



That situation led to a scuffle and hot verbal exchanges between the NPP and NDC members of Parliament, but calm was restored later.



John Peter Amewu booed by NDC MPs, called a thief



John Peter Amewu, the Member of Parliament-elect for Hohoe Constituency, was booed by his colleague NDC MPs-elect in Parliament prior to the swearing-in ceremony and inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



The out-going Energy Minister approached Haruna Iddrisu, the outgoing Minority Leader and in an attempt to exchange pleasantries with him, the NDC MPs started shouting in chorus “thief, thief, thief”.

The MPs then started clapping and drumming and saying in Twi “thief, thief, thief” and John Peter Amewu was quickly dragged to his seat by some of his colleagues.







I’ll ‘kill all of you’ – Amewu reacts to NDC MPs taunting







The MP-elect for Hohoe in a rage of anger threatened to kill NDC members of Parliament who were seen hooting at him as he approached their side of the aisle as Parliament turned chaotic Thursday night.



“Tell them to come and demonstrate in Hohoe, they cannot dare, I will kill all of you,” the MP-elect said in rage.



Election of Speaker: John Jinapor kicks voting booths





Just when the MPs-elect were about to start casting their ballots to elect a Speaker for the inauguration of the 8th Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and John Abdulai Jinapor were seen rushing to where the voting booth and ballot box were and removing it from its place.



The Marshall of Parliament was able to lift the ballot box to safety. However, Jinapor, the Yapei-Kusawgu MP-elect kicked the paper-box voting booth, thereby disassembling it.



Jinapor’s action was in protest of how some NPP MPs were breaching the ‘secret ballot’ protocol.



Election of Speaker: Muntaka Mubarak throws punch, 'snatches' ballot box



Just when everything seemed calm and voting was about to begin, another chaos erupted in Parliament with Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament-elect for Asawase directing a punch at Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.



The NDC Chief Whip was seen throwing a fist at one of the MPs over a disagreement on the position of the ballot box.



He subsequently lifted the ballot box and positioned it somewhere else than it initially was.



Armed military personnel storm Chamber of Parliament amidst chaos over secret voting





In a very dramatic low-point for Ghana’s democracy, the MPs-elect who had argued all night over the secret ballot protocol were visited in the chamber by about two dozen heavily-armed soldiers in addition to a similar number of armed police personnel.



The armed to teeth military men clashed with MPs who sang and chanted patriotic songs including the national anthem.



The MPs chanted in the face of the military urging them to leave; that the military had no right to order them to sit down. At this stage, the NPP MPs sat down, apparently comfortable with the presence of the police and soldiers.



Election of Speaker: Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot sheets



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament-elect for Tema West snatched some ballot papers during counting.



After the counting of votes for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was done, the MP-elect snatched the ballot papers from the Clerks-at-table and bolted with it.



Prior to the snatching of the ballot papers, the NDC members were singing and jubilating that their Speaker-nominee Alban Bagbin had won the secret ballots.

This Is Just The Beginning! GOD IS INDEED A KING MAKER????Carlos Ahenkorah Is A Disgrace To A Parliament Mandate?? || #7thTo8thParliament ||Fomena MP||Kennedy Agyapong|| Peter Amewu|| pic.twitter.com/P95vBUcZgP — Chris Vieira?????????????????? (@ChrisVi43252384) January 7, 2021

Ursula Owusu sits on Akando since he won't get up. #ElectionCommandCentre pic.twitter.com/j5K2mJmSBZ — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) January 7, 2021

