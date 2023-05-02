Serial wife abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law

The couple during their marriage ceremony

An unnamed man in Accra has killed his wife and inflicted cutlass wounds on his father-in-law, according to a report by Accra-based UTV.

The man, said to be a wife beater, by a witness to the marriage lamented how the deceased had been serially begged to return to her matrimonial home whenever the husband’s actions caused her to leave.



“I was the linguist at their marriage and I have known all the issues that plagued their union,” the witness told reporters stressing that it was unfortunate the role that some clergymen played in begging her each time to return to the abusive husband.



Relatives and friends were gathered at the lady’s home in Nungua wailing over her loss.



Pastor Boafo of Calvary Baptist speaking at the home lamented the death and the circumstances leading to it before calling on government to ensure that justice is served.



“Things are getting worse. The nation must speak. Young people have been left to be committing crime. I beg the nation not to coverup the issues.



“He committed the crime in front of people I know personally, this is not heresy. We beg the government to take action and deliver justice.”

According to some accounts, he killed the wife and committed suicide over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.



Watch the UTV report below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA