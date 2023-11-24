Serious play-acting! - Anyidoho attacks Goasomanhene over 'fake' public tears

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attacked the Omanhene of Goaso, Nana Akwasi Bosompra, over his recent critique of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.
He alleged that the paramount chief's near tears over underdevelopment concerns especially with roads under his jurisdiction amounted to 'serious play-acting.'
Anyidoho in an X post dated November 23 added that the Omanhene was engaged in the said acting for political reasons.
"Serious play-acting paa ooo!!! He is lobbying for NDC running mate for his Subject, and so he has to play the “sympathy card”. Have you seen how the said Subject, is laughing & enjoying the contrived tears? Who said “Tweaaa”?"
Anyidoho added a video of the chief's lamentation during a visit by former president John Dramani Mahama who paid a courtesy call at the palace during his Building Ghana Tour this week.
“Out of six districts (constituencies), NDC has only two, we vote for the NPP, how is this our plight? That we are being stressed like this.
“Our road is critical to transporting cocoa, yet today our trees are being felled by Burkinabes exposing our houses to vagaries of the weather, what is our crime? When we complain too, we are being gagged,” Nana Akwasi Bosompra said as tears almost rolled down his cheeks.
It took the intervention of a palace staff who spread his cloth to shield the teary chief from the public.
????????????. Serious play-acting paa ooo!!! He is lobbying for NDC running mate for his Subject, and so he has to play the “sympathy card”????. Have you seen how the said Subject , is laughing & enjoying the contrived tears? Who said “Tweaaa”????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JvlXPz1kZ7— Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) November 23, 2023
