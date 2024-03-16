Services Integrity Savings and Loans Limited gets ISO certificate on information security

Managing director of Certi-Trust left, CEO of SIS&L and CEO of IT governance and consult

Services Integrity Savings and Loans Limited (SIS&L) has been presented with an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificate for information security.

The certificate was presented to the company by Certi-Trust, an internationally accredited Conformity Assessment body, that is specialized in assessments audits, IT Governance, and Standards to ensure compliance with rules of cybersecurity, digital trust, and risk management.



The certification comes after the SIS&L complied with the Bank of Ghana's Cybersecurity Directive of 2018 and embarked on a process to attain ISO certification.



SIS&L was assisted in the implementation of the ISO/IEC ISO27001 certification standard by Innovare Ltd, a certified institution in Information Security Management systems.



The programme was rolled out for SIS&L from August 2022 to October 2023. Certi-Trust conducted a thorough Certification Audit of the ISMS programme and certified that SIS&L has met all the conditions for the attainment of the ISO/IEC certification.



During the presentation of the certificate at the SIS&L headquarters in Accra on March 15, 2024, the CEO of SIS&L, Lydia Maku Daddy stated “As a savings and loans company, we are told that ISO helps us show some level of commitment to our customers, especially in these days that our dealings have to do with IT…and ensure that client’s information’s are protected and it is not out there, we have standards …but we do not set the standards. So, for me having been able to be certified shows that what we are doing is worthwhile.”

“Because of the ISO, we have policies and structures in place that will help us serve the customers in a way that we do not infringe on their rights. Giving of loans etc will not be affected but the processes have been altered for the better.







The CEO further talked about the company’s vision of obtaining a banking license shortly.



“For the bank in the future, I will say that that is not the strategy plan, it will take us a bit of time …the regulations issues with the Bank of Ghana, if you are faithful in little things, they can give it to you. So if we can handle things better now, we may in the future get a BoG license.



“…to become a bank, the capital from where we are is a huge jump and so we need to be able to make enough returns to be able to do that,” Lydia Maku Daddy explained.

She further commended the Management Committee members of SIS&L for their cooperation, forbearance, and efforts in attaining this feat.



She also expressed gratitude to the Directors of the company for their support. She thanked Innovare Ltd and Certi-Trust for their guidance and direction in the course of the journey.







Presenting the certificate to the Chief Executive Officer of SIS&L, Mike Kamau, the Managing Director of Certi-Trust, in charge of the English-speaking countries within Africa, East, and Southern Africa, commended SIS&L for working hard to meet the criteria for attaining the ISO/IEC 270001 Certification.



“For the support, we give to our customers and specifically Services Integrity, we need information, information on how to maintain their certificate. Their new improvement in terms of information security standards.

“…so, we will give them information on how to proceed and how to transition to the new certificate. Those are the support that we usually give them because sometimes there is an issue of, they don't have information or content.



“They should be very careful because consulting and auditing are two different things. So, for us as auditors what we are allowed to do is to provide information that can be able to support them to maintain their certificate. Again, information on market trends, and what is happening in the other sectors of the economy to help them grow,” he said.







He urged the management of SIS&L to maintain the high standards it has established for itself.



Kamau was accompanied to the ceremony by presentation ceremony by Eric Odae, CEO of IT Governance and Standards Consult, a partner and Ghana's representative of Certi-Trust.

Services Integrity Savings and Loans Limited is a specialized Deposit-Taking Institution licensed by the Bank of Ghana and owned by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



SIS&L offers an array of Banking, Investment, and Fund Management Services to its primary target market of the Ghana Armed forces and their immediate families. It is also open to the public.



SIS&L is sponsored by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) through the Provident Fund of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF-PF).



