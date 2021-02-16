Set a new vetting date for me – Ken Ofori-Atta tells Appointments Committee

Ken Ofori-Atta is Finance Minister-Designate

The Finance Minister-designate Ken Ofori-Atta has asked the Appointments Committee of Parliament to reschedule the date for his vetting following his inability to be present for the vetting on the scheduled date.

In a letter to the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, dated February 14, 2021, the Minister-designate said “I will travel to the United States of America to undergo a required medical intervention currently not available in Ghana. I am expected to be away for two weeks, therefore, I kindly request your direction on arranging a new date for my appearance before the committee.”



It further stated that “the Ministry of Finance is available to discuss the necessary consequential processes to arrange an alternative date”.

Meanwhile, inside information reaching Ghanaweb says the Minister has started undergoing treatment in the United State and is expected to recuperate in the coming days.