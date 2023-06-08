Set up a committee to probe rising accidents – CLIT Ghana to government

File Photo

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CLIT) Ghana has called on the government to take immediate and multifaceted measures to address the recent spate of transport-related accidents in the country.

The institute in a statement signed by its national president, Engr. Mark A. Amoamah noted with concern the rise in reports of carnages on Ghana's land and water transportation routes.



Citing the accident on the Accra-Cape Coast road where 16 persons were confirmed dead, CLIT bemoaned that the unfortunate incident is just a representation of the preponderance of accidents on Ghana’s roads.



“The Accra-Cape Coast road accident is not an isolated case but part of an increasing trend of accidents over the years. According to confirmed statistics from the National Road Safety Authority, the year 2021 recorded 16,182 road traffic crashes (an increase of 8.9% as against 2020), that claimed 2,970 lives (an increase of 14.7% as against 2020) and left 15,935 with various degrees of injuries (an increase of 2.7% as against 2020)," part of the release said.



“Of course, the consequences of these crashes are devastating as they inflict immeasurable pain and suffering on individuals, families and our communities and hinder the progress and development of the nation at large,” .



The institute also outlined the causes of the accidents and advocated for broader stakeholder consultation on dealing with the menace.

“The underlying causes of these road traffic accidents are varied and complex. Along the broad spectrum of the seemingly ineffective public transportation systems lies reckless driving, over-speeding, drunk driving, fatigue driving, poor road infrastructure, inadequate vehicle maintenance, and the lack of adherence to road traffic regulations. It is thus evident that a comprehensive approach.”.



CLIT did not only cite the causes but also proposed some measures that if implemented will see a drastic drop in the number of accidents recorded on both land and sea.



“CILT Ghana calls again on the government to, as a matter of urgency, constitute a committee comprising the relevant security services, relevant state institutions and stakeholders to investigate thoroughly not just the actual incidents but the entire chain of events leading to the incidents and make it known to the public for the purpose of learning and to calm the general public’s current apprehension. The government, in collaboration with key stakeholder agencies, civil society organizations, and the general public, must work together to tackle this crisis head-on.



“The CILT thus proposes, for immediate attention, the Strengthening of Law Enforcement, increased responsive Road Safety Education, improved Infrastructure Development including moves to dualize sections of the N1 and N6 Highways, sustainable Vehicle Inspection and Maintenance regimes, Data Collection and Analysis and continuous Collaboration and Partnerships.



"Page 2 of 2 Regarding the boat disasters, the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) should be well-resourced to cover vulnerable areas on the water bodies to ensure safety compliance i.e. overloading of boats and canoes and use of life jackets in riverine areas should be made compulsory. The tree stamps menace of the Volta Lake is alarming, and the appropriate authorities should, as a matter of urgency, put plans in place to remove them."