Set up a national taskforce to control rising prices of food items - Yaw Dabie tells govt

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah

A national task force is needed urgently to monitor and control rising prices of food items and building materials in the country, Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suggested.

He, therefore, called on the government to collaborate with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) to set up the task force in the supreme interest of the good people of the country.



Mr. Mensah, a former Regional Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region made the call in an interview with newsmen at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality.



He said although the government had done well to stabilise the rising prices of fuel and appreciation of the Ghana cedi to the US dollar, it had not impacted the socio-economic lives of the people because market prices of basic food products and building materials remained higher.



“I personally went around some satellite markets in the Sunyani Municipality to do some window shopping, where I realized that the reduction of the fuel prices and appreciation of the Ghana cedi had not corresponded with the prices of food items and building products”, he stated.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, Mr Mensah called on the government to do something immediately, saying “the situation is making our party unpopular in the eyes of the people”.



“If the government has been able to strategize and put in place realistic interventions to tackle and reduce the rising cost of fuel and depreciation of the Ghana cedi to the dollar, then GUTA must do something to ensure that their members comply and reduce prices of their products”, he said.



Mr. Mensah said national economic reconstruction remained a shared and collective responsibility of all Ghanaians, saying “it would be a sign of ingratitude if the government is doing everything possible to stabilize the economy and make things better and we as citizens try to run the nation down”.