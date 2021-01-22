Set up independent body to investigate Techiman South shooting incident - NDC

The Party in a statement said it pray investigations into the post-election violence would be swift

The Bono East Regional office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up an independent body to investigate the shooting incident that characterised the just ended general election in the Techiman South Constituency.

In a petition signed by Mr. Ali Mohammed Shamsudeen, the NDC Bono East Regional Secretary and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman on Thursday, said the party prayed investigations into the post-election violence would be swift, and perpetrators made to face the full rigours of the law.



The post-election violence which happened at the Techiman Bonokyempem Hall on December 7, was characterised by sporadic gunshots and left two dead while five others sustained gunshot wounds.



The shooting started during the collation of the election results when supporters of the NDC attempted to forcibly break into the hall, which forced the police to fire gunshots to disperse the crowd.



The Party said it had already sent a copy of the petition to the Bono East Regional Coordinating Council in Techiman to be forwarded to President Akufo-Addo.



"We cannot trust the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) because they have clearly shown that they cannot be neutral and transparent in this matter. Since perpetrators of this monstrous crime are their colleagues, they cannot do proper investigations," it stated.

The petition indicated that until proper investigations were conducted into the matter and perpetrators brought to book, nothing could comfort the bereaved families as they sought for justice.



"We expect that the police will not transfer any personnel who was either involved in the shooting incident or on duty at the Bonokyempem Hall on that fateful day until investigations are over," it added.



"The Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency,” Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu must also retract and render an unqualified apology to the deceased family and the injured people for assertions he made in the media that the police rather shot on criminals," the petition stated.



Meanwhile, the Bono Regional Coordinating Council has on behalf of government presented GHC15,000 to the victims and the bereaved families.



So far, the GNA gathered that four of the victims, had already been treated and discharged from hospitals, while one was still receiving treatment at the Wenchi Government Hospital.