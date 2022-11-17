Seth Ofori-Ohene: The NDC National Vice Chairman hopeful

Seth Ofori-Ohene

As the opposition NDC goes to the polls to elect candidates to occupy national executive positions to steer the affairs of the party, many big names declared their candidacy for the different slots.

One such persons is Seth Ofori-Ohene, a former National Director of Communications of the party. He is also a one-time member of the 2022 outreach and monitoring teams of the party.



He describes himself as a political activist, strategist and technology advocate.



Professional Experience and skills



He started his career as an activist and canvasser for the Democratic Youth League of Ghana.



Ofori-Ohene served as press and information secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students between 1995 to 1996.

He was the Deputy Secretary General of the All Africa Students Union between 1996 to 2000



I 2004, Seth Ofori-Ohene was the presidential campaign Press Secretary of the late John Evans Atta-Mills.



Through it all, he rose up to occupy the Deputy National Director of Communications of the NDC between 2008 to 2009 and later the National Director of Communications of the party between 2008 to 2009.



Ofori-Ohene later became a Presidential Staffer at the office of the President between 2016 to 2017.



He prides himself of having skills in strategy crafting, activism journalism and political communication.

Academic qualification



Seth Ofori-Ohene holds a postgraduate diploma in strategy and innovation from the University of Oxford, UK.



Professional qualifications



He holds a Diploma in Journalism (Undergraduate Level) from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a Bachelors in Digital Technology, Design and Innovation from Technological University Dublin.



He also holds a Diploma in Journalism (Postgraduate Level) from Thompson Foundation Editorial Study Center, United Kingdom and Masters in Political Communication, from Cardiff University, United Kingdom.

Priority areas



Crafting Party strategy towards victory 2024 and beyond.



Youth participation in Party work and governance.



Women empowerment in Party administration and governance.



Public engagement on good governance and sustainability.

Members welfare and economic progress.



Technology application in Party work and Politicking. Seth is results-oriented and skilled to get the job done.



Seth Ofori-Ohene is credited with playing key roles leading to the 2008 and 2012 Presidential Election victories of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).