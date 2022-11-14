Seth Terkper joins Bentley University Faculty as visiting scholar

Seth Terkper is a former Minister of Finance

The Executive Director of PFM Tax Africa, Seth Terkper, will be teaching at the Bentley University in the United States as a visiting scholar from January 2023.

Mr. Terkper, a former Minister of Finance of Ghana, will collaborate with outstanding finance professors at the university in research, teach courses on public finance and participate as keynote speaker in seminars that will be opened to the university community and the public.



Bentley University (based in Waltham, Massachusetts), is a prestigious private University focused on business programs.



It offers undergraduate, masters, and PhD programs in business disciplines. Its undergraduate tuition is $56,500 per year. It was founded in 1917 as a college of accounting and finance in Boston’s Back Bay Neighborhood.



“We are very delighted to have Hon. Terkper joining our faculty with such a wealth of experience,” says Kartik Raman, George and Louis Kane Professor of Finance and Chair of Finance Department.



“We have no doubt that he will make quite an impact with his presence, knowledge and experience.”

Mr. Terkper has vast experience in global and national public finance.



He previously served as the Minister of Finance under the John Dramani Mahama administration, during which he was at some point given additional concurrent responsibilities as Minister of Power.



He previously worked for a decade in the Fiscal Affairs Department (FAD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is currently on the expert roster for the African Development Bank (AfDB), IMF, World Bank, and other global financial institutions, and serves on several steering committees focused on global policy issues.



“Bentley University has a great track record in training some of the best business and finance professionals I’ve had the privilege of working with.



“I am therefore honoured by this opportunity to go there as a visiting scholar and contribute to training and research at this great institution with a proud history and a very bright future,” Seth Terkper said in reaction.

His expertise is in public financial management (PFM), including taxation, financial and fiscal accounting. He has a keen interest in structural fiscal reforms that will ensure a smooth transition from low-income country (LIC) to middle income country (MIC) status – as the Minister who received the official notification from the WB and AFDB on his country’s transition.



He has written several reviews and articles and has published a book on Value Added Tax (VAT). He is the Founder and Executive Director of PFM-TAX Africa (Network) Ltd.



He currently does some part-time teaching at the University of Ghana and has taught occasionally in other universities in Ghana, UK, and US. Mr. Terkper is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), and holds degrees from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government (MPA; Cert. Tax), Strayer University (MBA), and University of Cape Coast (Bachelor of Commerce, and Diploma in Education). He is married with two children.