Settle on Frema Opare as your running mate – Traders to Bawumia

Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff

Some traders at the Racecourse Market have asked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to settle on the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as the running mate.

The traders claim she has demonstrated beyond imagination that she is more than qualified to partner with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The traders made the remarks in their expression of gratitude for a gesture by the Chief of Staff.



Traders, who lost millions of cedis due to a market fire outbreak, were thrilled with the Chief of Staff’s support.



The Chief of Staff donated some construction items to help in the reconstruction of the market, bringing back joy to the faces of the traders.



Afia Kyeiwaa, Queen Mother of Racecourse Market, expressed gratitude to Akosua Frema Osei-Opare for rekindling hope among traders who were lost in hope due to the fire outbreak.

She noted that if the Chief of Staff could do this for them, then she would be able to do more if she became Vice President.



Afia Kyeiwaa continued that the Chief of Staff has exhibited a sign of patriotism, and everything shows clearly that when given the mandate to lead, she can deliver to the expectations of the people.



“It would be prudent for the NPP to choose a woman as their running mate, just like the NDC, as women also have the capabilities and knowledge when it comes to governance. As traders, we also understand the dynamics of what is going on, and we want to appeal to the NPP to settle on Madam Frema Opare.



"She has done a lot for us. The market used to be in a terrible state. When it rains, we are unable to trade because of the muddy nature of the market," she said.