Health News

Seven Health Centres receive PPE from COVID-19 National Trust Fund

File photo

Seven Treatment and Health Centres in the Western, Central, and the Western North Regions have received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical items to support the management and treatment of COVID-19 cases.

This is in fulfillment of the cardinal objectives of the COVID-19 Trust Fund which is to support persons engaged in the combat of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The items for distribution include infrared thermometer guns, scrub suit, head covers, all sizes of coveralls, heavy-duty aprons, utility gloves, examination gloves, sterile gloves, gynaecological gloves, N95 face masks, surgical face masks, goggles, among others.



The beneficiary institutions are the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, Dunkwa Government Hospital, Axim Government Hospital, Tarkwa Government Hospital, and the St. John of God Hospital in Sefwi Wiawso.



Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, Madam Gifty Afenyi Dadzie, a Member of the Board of Trustees said the items formed part of a consignment worth ten million Ghana cedis to be distributed to institutions and individuals who are directly engaged in the combat of COVID-19 across the length and breadth of the country.



She said, despite government efforts and other benevolent institutions to adequately equip and protect the dedicated front-line workers in the combat against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Trustees have monitored media reports and heard complaints from a lot of health professionals concerning the lack or inadequate supply of PPE and other logistics needed for the combat of the COVID-19 disease.



She added that the distribution was therefore meant to help fill the gap or shortfall in the supply of PPE and other medical items to front-line workers for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

She bemoaned that the exponential rise in the COVID-19 cases should be a concern to all and called on the populace to adhere to the protocols which have been put up by the WHO, Ghana Health Service, and other experts towards the containment of the disease.



Mrs Dadzie noted that the protocols which are the washing of hands under running water, sanitizing of hand with an alcohol-based sanitizer, the wearing of face Masks, avoiding crowded places and observing social distancing protocols were the surest ways to control the spread of the virus.



Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister pointed out that the disease was causing a lot of havoc hence, all must commit to fighting the disease With all seriousness.



“Let's all know that the disease is real and not a hoax which we must accept and come together to stem the spread of the virus which is moving at an alarming rate, especially in the Western Region".



Dr Joseph K Tambil Medical Director in charge of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary Hospitals commended President Akufo-Addo for setting up the Fund and also the board to steer the affairs of the Fund to success and promised to commit them to good use to serve its purpose.



He also called on the beneficiary hospitals to release some to other facilities that may need them to benefit all.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.