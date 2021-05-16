Seven electrocuted, scores displaced after heavy rainfall at Hwidiem

A photograph of electrical cables

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

Seven people have lost their lives after they were electrocuted at Amanfrom near Hwidiem in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The fatal incident happened around 6:00 pm on Friday, May 14, 2021, during a heavy



the downpour that also destroyed several properties.



The deceased, made of three adults, all women and four children, with the youngest believed to be 2-years-old, was rushed to the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem where they were pronounced dead.



Five other persons who sustained various degrees of injuries are also currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.





The sad news was confirmed by the Assembly Member for the Wramso Electoral Area,



Ernest Karim.



According to him, as a result of the strong winds which accompanied the rains, some live wires fell on the roof of a nearby house.



He noted that the occupants in the house in an attempt to escape touched the metal gate of the house which had been electrified thereby electrocuting them in the process.



“The sad incident occurred on Friday evening when it was raining. Because of the heavy winds, the electric wires fell onto the roof of one of the houses in the community. The people out of panic decided to flee but the metal gate which had been electrified killed them. The whole community is devastated by the incident.”

Ernest Karim who disclosed that the rains have displaced many people in the community, made a passionate appeal to the general public to come to their aid in the form of mattresses, roofing sheets, cement and clothing.



“Many people have been rendered homeless and so we are appealing for support. Looking at the impact of the rain, I think to support in the form of mattresses, roofing sheets, cement and clothing will come in handy,” he appealed.



Meanwhile, the Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye who has since visited the injured as well as the bereaved families to commiserate with them has assured them of Government’s support.