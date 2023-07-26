Seven member jury constituted in the trial of Inspector Twumasi

Policemen at the Kumasi High Court

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Seven member jury has been constituted in the murder case between Inspector Ahmed Twumasi aka Taacum and the state.



This was revealed during the second sitting on the case at the Kumasi High Court 2, thus after it was transferred from the Asokore Mampong District Court.



The accused also pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder after the state attorney had presented the facts of the case to him at the court.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to the 28th of August 2023 after the counsels for the accused and the prosecutors had agreed for the case to be tried continuously in the interest of justice.

A forensic audit read to the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Rosemary Baah Tosu, stated that six entry wounds and six exit wounds were discovered on the body of the late Victoria Dapaah aka Maadwoa who was allegedly shot by the suspect. Also, autopsy reports revealed that the deceased suffered hemorrhagic shock leading to her unnatural death.



It would be recalled that Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who was said to be in an amorous relationship with the 27-year-old deceased, Victoria Dapaah, was arrested on 23rd April 2023 for allegedly shooting her six times. The said incident occurred on the night of Thursday 20th April 2023 at Adum.



Some family members who reacted to the case after the proceedings said, they were disappointed to see Inspector Ahmed Twumasi always being guarded by heavily built armed police officers and other security men in the court. While some of them cried, others were busily seen casting aspersions and curses on the accused.



Nana Addo Barimah who is the family head of the deceased, disclosed that the family was confident that justice was surely going to be served. He however urged his members and the entire Ghanaians to rally behind the family in this difficult time. Expressing confidence in the court, he pleaded with them to speed up the prosecution.