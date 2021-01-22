Seven new cases recorded in 24 hours in Hohoe

The total case counts in the Municipality now stands at 14 barely 24 hours from the last count

A total of seven new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in 24 hours in the Hohoe Municipality.

Dr Pius Mensah, Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, interacting with the media said the Municipality had recorded a recovery case adding that, the total active cases were 13.



The Director said eight cases were being managed at home, three outside the Municipality, and three at the Municipal Treatment Centre and said: "they are all doing well."



Dr Mensah noted that a total of 39 contacts had been traced and the results of their samples were yet to be received.



He said the death rate had changed and casualties were no longer attributed to issues relating to underlying conditions of patients.

The Director said although there were some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), equipment such as ventilators were needed to handle severe cases in the Municipality.



Dr Mensah described the behaviour of citizens in regards to the observation of the COVID-19 safety protocols as "disheartening".



He said there was the need for citizens to continue to adhere to all safety protocols.



The Director called on the public to avail themselves for free testing when they felt unwell or identified any of the symptoms of COVID-19.



Dr Mensah said the Directorate would begin a public education and sensitisation and urged the public to observe protocols laid down at various places they visited.